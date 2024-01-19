Highlights Newcastle United are interested in signing Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The Magpies watched the 21-year-old during 'Boro League Cup clash with Chelsea earlier this month.

A move in the current transfer window is unlikely, but a potential deal could happen in the summer.

Newcastle United have shown an interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney recently.

That's according to a report from The Daily Mail, who say that the Premier League side watched the 21-year-old during his club's League Cup clash with Chelsea earlier this month.

Hackney already attracting interest with Middlesbrough form

Having come through the youth ranks with the club, Hackney has become a key man at senior level for Middlesbrough in the past two seasons.

In total, the midfielder has 64 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring five goals and providing five assists in that time.

That has already attracted some considerable attention from the Premier League, with previous reports from The Daily Mail claiming that Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in the 21-year-old.

Now however, it seems as though interest in the Middlesbrough man from clubs in the top-flight of English football is growing even further.

Newcastle enter race for Hackney signing

According to this latest update from The Daily Mail, Newcastle monitored Hackney, during the first leg of Middlesbrough's League Cup semi-final with Chelsea earlier this month.

The midfielder scored the only goal of that game at The Riverside Stadium, to give 'Boro a slender advantage ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

But despite that, it seems as though there is little chance of a move happening in this month's transfer window, with it claimed that any deal is more likely to happen in the summer.

As things stand, there are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Hackney's contract with Middlesbrough, securing his future at the Riverside Stadium until the end of next season.

Consequently, 'Boro do have plenty of scope to negotiate any offers that might come in for the 21-year-old in the near future.

Middlesbrough chasing step-up to Premier League themselves

There is still the chance that Hackney could get the chance to step-up to the Premier League with Middlesbrough, if he stays there until the end of the season.

Michael Carrick's side currently sit tenth in the Championship table, just a point adrift of the top six, meaning they are far from out of the race for a play-off place, with 19 games of the regular season still to go.

'Boro are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Rotherham United at the Riverside Stadium.

Hackney could be an appealing target for Newcastle

You get the feeling that this could be a signing Newcastle would like to complete if possible.

Hackney is already an outstanding Championship player, and the level of interest he is attracting from the Premier League shows just how good he can be.

As a result, signing the midfielder could be a major coup for the Magpies, and taking him from one of their local rivals as well, would no doubt makes the deal even sweeter, while their Premier League status may give them the finances needed to do a deal too.

With that in mind, it could be difficult for Middlesbrough to hold on to Hackney for much longer, if they do not secure a return to the Premier League in the near future.