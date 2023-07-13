Newcastle United remain keen on Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Craig Hope.

It had previously been reported that the Magpies were willing to walk away from negotiations if a compromise couldn't be reached with the Saints, who have just been relegated from the Premier League and may want to retain some of their key stars including Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Ward-Prowse and particularly Lavia have been more heavily linked with a move away from St Mary's this summer and the revenue that could be generated by their potential sales could give them the license to retain the talented Livramento.

However, he is still attracting Premier League interest and with this, Russell Martin may face a real battle in his potential quest to retain the young defender for another season.

What is the latest on Newcastle United's pursuit of Tino Livramento?

Newcastle remain keen on the 20-year-old - but they also have other targets on their wishlist including Harvey Barnes who could cost a sizeable amount to lure away from another relegated team in Leicester City.

However, the same journalist has hinted that the Magpies could struggle to afford this move, not because their owners are lacking wealth but because they need to abide by financial fair play rules.

A failure to do so will land them in hot water with the football authorities, so they may need to cash in on some players if they want to pay the amount needed to take Livramento away from the south coast.

The player still has three years left on his contract and that will make him an expensive addition.

Who else is interested in Tino Livramento?

Chelsea were also believed to be in talks with Southampton to take him back to Stamford Bridge.

Reece James and Malo Gusto are both options for the Blues, but the latter has spent the second half of the season out on loan and Mauricio Pochettino may be keen to send him out on loan again to secure more first-team football.

With Cesar Azpilicueta now gone, Reece James will need competition for a starting spot in the right-back department and Livramento could provide that.

The Italian already knows what life is like in the English capital and has already played in the Premier League, which could allow him to make a positive start to life at the Blues if he seals a return.

Should Newcastle United continue their pursuit of Tino Livramento?

They already have some options on the right-hand side with Kieran Trippier, Javier Manquillo, Emil Kraft and Harrison Ashby at his disposal.

However, Tripper will need someone to succeed him in the long term as he approaches his mid-thirties, it remains to be seen whether Manquillo stays and Ashby may need some time out on loan to develop.

A temporary exit for the latter could be extremely beneficial in his quest to make the grade. Even though he wouldn't be at St James' Park if he did make a loan exit, he would soon catch the attention of Eddie Howe.

If they can offload some players in this position and in other areas, Livramento is certainly a player they should be looking to go for because he's still young and has plenty of time to improve quite considerably.

A severe injury in the past may have limited his game time - but he has plenty of time to grow still and that would be exciting for Newcastle if he did make the switch to Tyneside.