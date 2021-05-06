Newcastle United eyeing swoop for £7million rated Championship midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks in the summer transfer window, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

Vaulks joined Cardiff from Rotherham United back in the summer of 2019, and has since gone on to make 77 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring nine goals.

Now it seems as though the performances of the midfielder are starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Newcastle are now taking an interest in the 27-year-old, who Cardiff apparently value at around £7million, following a number of solid and reliable performances this season.

This season’s Championship title winners Norwich City, and Sheffield United – whose relegation from the Premier League has already been confirmed – are also said to be interested in the midfielder.

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Vaulks’ contract with Cardiff, securing his future in the Welsh capital until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This could be a decent for Newcastle.

Vaulks has been a consistently solid operator in the Championship for a number of years now, so you feel he could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Indeed, you feel that he himself may believe that, meaning he could be interested in a move, and his asking price that you would expect an English top-flight club such as Newcastle to be able to afford.

That will of course be a concern for Cardiff, who will no doubt want to keep a player with his influence if possible, although the funds they could receive for Vaulks could still be useful for the club in the transfer market.