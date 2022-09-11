Newcastle United eyeing Sunderland transfer raid

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for one of their bitter rivals players with Sunderland’s teenage midfielder Chris Rigg the target.

As per The Sun, the Magpies are planning a £2.5 million raid on the Championship side for the highly-rated youth player.

Their report states that the 15-year-old is rated the best young prospect in the UK and is impressing for Sunderland’s under-21 side despite his age.

He also recently skippered an England youth side versus Italy.

Rigg’s family reportedly follow Newcastle.

Everton are also reported to be interested in the 15-year-old, but it is thought they may not be willing to pay the money required to secure a deal.

This is not the first time that Rigg has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

Back in April, The Sun also reported that the two clubs were interested in the then 14-year-old.

That report at the time stated that a move to the Premier League was expected this summer, which, of course, did not materialise.

The Verdict

This would be a tough one for Sunderland to take for a number of reasons.

Firstly, just based on talent and potential it would be a huge loss.

Rigg, to be playing under 21 football and impressing at his age clearly has something about him and Sunderland will hope his bright future, at the very least, begins at the Stadium of Light.

Secondly, to lose him to bitter rivals Newcastle would be a huge kick in the teeth.

Particularly if Rigg does go on to become the sort of talent that many people are predicting.