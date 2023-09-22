Highlights Newcastle United is reportedly interested in signing Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz in the upcoming January transfer window.

Alcaraz has featured in six league games this season but has yet to contribute a goal or assist.

Despite Southampton's recent poor form, they should hold out for a significant fee, likely north of £20 million, for the promising midfielder.

Southampton could be set for another busy transfer window with Carlos Alcaraz already attracting January interest.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle United are monitoring the situation surrounding the 20-year-old ahead of the winter window.

The transfer market shut just a few weeks ago on 1 September and does not open again until the new year, but teams are already planning for the January period.

The Magpies bought Tino Livramento from the Championship side over the summer, signing the fullback for a reported fee of £32 million.

But they may return with an offer in January for another player, with Alcaraz on their transfer radar.

What is the latest news surrounding Carlos Alcaraz’s future?

The 20-year-old has featured in six of Southampton’s seven league games so far this season, including three starts.

The Argentine has yet to contribute a goal or assist, with Russell Martin’s side struggling for form in recent weeks.

Alcaraz joined Southampton last January as the south coast club attempted to turn around their Premier League form.

He went on to feature 18 times as the club failed to prevent relegation to the Championship.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

The young playmaker contributed four goals and two assists as the team suffered a 20th-place finish in the table.

Newcastle went as far as making an enquiry over the availability of Alcaraz last summer, with Eddie Howe being an admirer of the player.

However, a deal failed to materialise as Alcaraz remained at St. Mary’s.

But it is now understood that they may return with an offer in the upcoming January transfer window.

It has not gone unnoticed that the Argentinian is struggling for game time under Martin, but Howe is still said to be a fan of the midfielder.

How have Southampton started the season?

Southampton’s form in the last few weeks has taken a dramatic nosedive after a promising first few games of the campaign.

Three defeats in a row has seen the Saints plummet to 13th in the table after seven games.

The gap to leaders Preston North End is currently nine points, with Southampton conceding 10 and scoring just one during this losing streak.

Southampton return to action this weekend with a big clash away to Middlesbrough, who themselves have made a disastrous start to the new campaign.

Boro have just two points from a possible 21, failing to win any of their opening seven.

This is becoming a must-win game for both sides, as they look to turn their seasons around.

Should Southampton cash in on Carlos Alcaraz interest?

Southampton signed Alcaraz for a fee worth a reported £12 million from Argentine outfit Racing Club.

Racing will also receive 15 percent of any fee that Southampton receive for the player, so that will be baked into the price tag they will set for the player.

Southampton are likely to look for north of £20 million at the very least for a midfielder that has shown a lot of potential in the last few months, and certainly shouldn't sell for any less.

While he has yet to cement himself as a regular starter in Martin’s side, there is little doubt that he has a lot of potential to become a key figure for the team in the long run.