Newcastle United eyeing January swoop for 25-year-old from Championship club

Newacstle United have enquired about the availability of Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, a report from 90Min has claimed.

The Magpies face a key transfer window next month, as they look to put together a squad capable of getting them out of trouble in the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Recently appointed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been linked with two other player from his former club Bournemouth, in the form of Lloyd Kelly and Steve Cook.

Now it seems as though they are not the only ones that Howe could potentially try to bring to his new side from the Vitality Stadium.

According to this latest update, as well as Kelly and Cook, Newcastle have also enquired about the availability of Billing, as they look to build their squad under a new manager.

Having joined Bournemouth from Huddersfield back in the summer of 2019, Billing has made 99 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in that time.

There are still two-and-a-half years remaining on Billing’s contract with Bournemouth, securing his future on the south coast until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

Billing may be a decent signing for Newcastle if this move happens.

The midfielder is a key figure for Bournemouth in the centre of the park, playing a big role in their push for promotion in the last couple of seasons.

Indeed, the 25-year-old also has Premier League experience which could be useful, especially playing under a manager he already knows in the form of Howe.

Given the funds available to Newcastle, you imagine this could be affordable for the Magpies as well, so it certainly seems to be one worth looking into for those in charge at St James’ Park.