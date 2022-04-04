Newcastle United eye Nottingham Forest man as potential Allan Saint-Maximin replacement

Nottingham Forest won’t be surprised to see interest in Brennan Johnson pile up, but it looks like Newcastle United could be set to step their transfer pursuit of the player up a gear by identifying him as an Allan Saint-Maximin replacement, as reported by Mail Online.

Johnson has been on fire for his club this season and has managed 13 goals and seven assists in just 37 league games for his team. He’s become highly influential for the Championship side already and is one of the first names on the teamsheet – despite being just 20-years-old.

Brentford have had a previous interest but now more teams are taking note – and most of them are much higher up than Forest are at the minute too.

The latest appears to be Newcastle, with Eddie Howe now backed by the riches of some new Newcastle owners. Steve Cooper definitely won’t want to let Johnson go on the cheap and he might not have to either, with the Toon able to offer plenty of cash to bring him in.

They could have the room for him too, with Mail Online reporting that he may be viewed as a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin. The club seem to be willing to get rid of the Frenchman and several other first-team players too to have a complete squad refresh.

Johnson would certainly represent a younger option and would no doubt love the chance to take on the top flight, having not yet been able to do so as a player. Considering his age, he would also be an investment that could pay off now and in the future for Newcastle to boot.

Eddie Howe will be eager to sign him this summer then – so Forest may have to prepare themselves for a team without the youngster at the club.

The Verdict

Brennan Johnson is one of the hottest names and one of the hottest talents in the EFL and in England right now and he’s proven as much with his performances with Forest so far.

The player has been excellent all campaign and it’s no wonder he is drawing admiring glances from elsewhere. He may even have to prepare himself for the step up regardless of whether it is with Forest and with another club.

His talent has meant that he will surely be in the Premier League next season whatever the outcome of his current side’s play-off run. The 20-year-old won’t be cheap though but Newcastle have the money to throw at him.

The money they would spend on him would surely be worth it though because of his potential and ability already – so it would still be a steal for the club.