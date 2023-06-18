Newcastle United are ready to make a move for West Brom and England under-21 international Josh Griffiths, it has emerged.

The young shot-stopper came through the youth ranks at The Hawthorns, and made his senior debut for the side last season.

Josh Griffiths to Newcastle United

Having been highly-rated for quite some time, it is unclear just when Josh Griffiths first caught the eye of the Premier League side.

What we know, though, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, is that Newcastle director Dan Ashworth is a huge fan of the 21-year-old, and West Brom are willing to sell a few players in this upcoming summer window.

Nixon claims that Newcastle expect Karl Darlow to depart St James' Park this summer, but even so, if only Darlow is to depart, it means that were he to arrive in the North East, Griffiths would be competing with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie in the goalkeeping department.

This is perhaps why Nixon raises the possibility of Griffiths joining the club this summer, before potentially heading out on loan again next season.

Who is Josh Griffiths?

A loan deal would be something that Griffiths is more than familiar with, given he has experienced a few of them already during his short career so far.

Griffiths in action v Spurs when on loan at Portsmouth.

Indeed, despite being just 21-years-old, Griffiths has amassed 109 appearances in the EFL across League Two, League One and the Championship.

The vast majority of these came during loans with Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City, and Portsmouth respectively.

Griffiths, back in March, also made his England under-21 debut under national youth boss Lee Carsley.

How long does Josh Griffiths have left on his contract at West Brom?

Given just how highly-rated Griffiths is, it comes as no surprise West Brom have kept on top of his contract..

At such, at present, the 21-year-old's current deal still has a further two years to run, with his last extension - a four-year deal - having come back in 2021.

Would Josh Griffiths be a good signing for Newcastle United?

It is certainly an intriguing signing for the Magpies to make.

Given the fortunes that Newcastle United now possess following their takeover in 2021, this is further evidence that they are taking a patient, but well-executed approach.

Griffiths is still just 21-years-old despite making over 100 EFL appearances.

Whilst Griffiths may not be a flashy name now, he is a highly-rated talent and, in a few years, could well be an excellent Premier League goalkeeper.

Shrewd investments in potential like this, alongside splashing big transfer fees, will only serve Newcastle United well in the coming seasons.