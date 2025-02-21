Newcastle United are expected to complete the signing of James Trafford from Burnley this summer, irrespective of whether the Championship side win promotion.

The Clarets have enjoyed a strong season so far, with Scott Parker’s side sitting third in the table ahead of Friday night’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Championship Table (as of 21/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 33 48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 24 70 3 Burnley 33 30 65 4 Sunderland 33 20 62

Their success has been built on a truly remarkable defensive record, with Burnley conceding just nine goals in 33 games, keeping 24 clean sheets in the process.

Newcastle United will complete summer move for James Trafford

Whilst it has been a real team effort to keep the opposition out, Trafford has been excellent in goal for Burnley, with the England U21 international having kicked on after a tough first year at Turf Moor.

And, it seems he will be on the move at the end of the season, as the Daily Mail has revealed that a move to Newcastle is ‘expected to be completed this summer without any hitches’.

They state that there is ‘extreme confidence’ at St. James’ Park that Trafford will be added to their goalkeeping department, after they failed to agree a deal for the stopper in the previous transfer window.

It’s claimed that the 22-year-old is keen to make the switch, and it should happen even if Burnley return to the top-flight. Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano explained that personal terms have already been agreed between Trafford and Newcastle since last summer, and the 'verbal pact is still valid'.

However, it’s not clear what sort of fee will be required to get this over the line, although it’s said to be higher than the £16m the clubs had discussed following Burnley’s relegation last season.

James Trafford is destined to be a top Premier League keeper

This is not ideal for Burnley, as they would want to be building around their top young players for the years to come.

Most fans would understand that a failure to go up means you are vulnerable to losing your star men, so Trafford’s sale would be acceptable in that instance. It may be more difficult for the supporters to stomach if he still leaves after a promotion win, but then it’s about getting a fee that reflects his true value.

Trafford’s price tag will have risen considerably this season, as he really has been superb, and he is showing why many believe he can go on to be England’s number one in the next decade. So, if Burnley get a hefty fee, then it could be a good move for all parties.

In the short-term, the only focus for Trafford and Burnley is winning promotion, as they battle with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland for the two automatic spots.