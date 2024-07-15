Newcastle United are set to rival fellow Premier League outfit Everton in the race to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, according to TEAMtalk.

The report revealed that Magpies boss Eddie Howe views Whites attacker Gnonto as a replacement for fellow wide man Miguel Almiron, who has been linked with a £30 million move to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Everton had several bids rejected for the 20-year-old last summer, but their interest in Gnonto has been reignited, and he is keen to make a return to Premier League football this summer following the Whites' play-off final defeat to Southampton in May.

Wilfried Gnonto exit would exacerbate Leeds United play-off woes

After being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season, the West Yorkshire outfit's aim was to make an immediate top-flight return.

However, Daniel Farke's men failed to achieve this goal, firstly missing out on automatic promotion to last season's surprise package Ipswich Town by six points, while also finishing seven points behind title winners Leicester City.

Then, despite a triumphant 4-0 play-off semi-final victory over Norwich City, the Whites eventually suffered Wembley heartbreak, losing 1-0 to Southampton.

But the worst effects of that significant defeat have been felt in the summer transfer window, as dazzling academy product Archie Gray left Elland Road to join Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £30 million earlier this month.

Despite his talent, Gray would likely not have left his boyhood club if the Whites had managed to earn promotion to the top-flight, and their play-off final loss ultimately led to his departure.

It now looks as though Gnonto will follow the young midfielder's footsteps in pursuing Premier League football away from West Yorkshire, which is a damaging prospect for Farke and co.

The Italy international scored eight goals and also provided two assists in just 19 starts, while the Whites have clearly missed out on their best opportunity to make a swift return to the top tier of English football, as they will now have to do it without Gray, and possibly Gnonto too.

Wilfried Gnonto 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 36 Starts 19 Minutes played 1,665 Pass accuracy (%) 83.1 Chances created 22 Expected assists (xA) 3.81 Assists 2 Shots 47 Shots on target 16 Expected goals (xG) 5.36 Goals 8

While Farke's men will still be one of the favourites to earn promotion from the Championship next season, it will certainly be a tougher task without that talented duo.

Wilfried Gnonto would be a solid signing for Newcastle

TEAMtalk have revealed that the Whites aren't willing to accept an offer below £25 million for Gnonto this summer, but that sort of transfer fee should not put off the Magpies as they look to sign such a talented player while trying to navigate the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, especially if Almiron does leave St James' Park in a £30 million deal.

At just 20 years of age, Gnonto has plenty of years ahead of him to develop his game, while Howe is clearly a very good coach who was able to land a Champions League spot with the Magpies in his first full season with the North East giants.

The winger already has Premier League experience under his belt, having made 24 top-flight appearances for the Whites during the 2022/23 season.

Furthermore, he is a fully fledged senior international who has made 13 appearances for Italy, scoring on one occasion, while the Magpies should also be excited by his clinical exploits in the Championship last campaign should they beat Everton to his signature.