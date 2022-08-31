Newcastle United contemplating player exit with EFL side keen

Newcastle could be set to allow another one of their players to exit the side before deadline day this week, with Joe White potentially available on loan.

According to The Chronicle, the Toon are preparing to let the youngster leave on a short-term basis to get some more regular football and with Hartlepool believed to be keen to bring him in, a deal is possible.

He’s not managed a single league game for his current club as of yet but is a mainstay in their reserve team. In fact, he also featured for them in the EFL Trophy and that is where he is likely to continue to get minutes if he stays at St James’ Park.

However, with the player proving he can be a valuable option in League Two with Hartlepool last season, there is the chance that he could be sent out on another loan for this 2022/23 campaign as well – and the Monkey Hangers are once again eager to sign him up.

Last season for the fourth tier outfit, he managed a total of 15 games with three assists. That’s a solid output and when you consider that only nine of those were starts too, it suggests that even more action in League Two this season could result in even more goal contributions from the player.

White then could perhaps benefit from some more time spent out on loan – and with Hartlepool interested in a reunion and Newcastle weighing a potential loan deal up, a transfer before the window shuts is certainly possible.

The Verdict

Joe White has proven that he is up to scratch at League Two level, even if he did only manage nine starts during his loan spell at Hartlepool.

It was in those nine starts that he impressed though and showcased his talent on the fourth tier stage. Rather than having to go back to his parent club and simply make do with reserve team football then, it would be more beneficial for the player to have a crack at even more competitive football.

Hartlepool seem keen to give it to him again, having clearly been impressed with what they saw of the youngster last time around. If they can secure another loan deal for the player, then it could be a real boost to them for the rest of the campaign.

The best scenario here would surely be to send him out on another loan because nothing can replicate the same experience you would get playing competitive football.