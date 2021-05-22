Newcastle United are considering a summer move for QPR defender Rob Dickie with Steve Bruce an admirer of the 25-year-old, according to Football Insider.

Dickie was only signed by QPR last summer making the move from Oxford United and he has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the Rs in the Championship. The defender has played a vital role in helping Mark Warburton’s side secure a ninth-place finish, with him managing to score three goals and help them record 14 clean sheets in his 43 league appearances.

It is now being reported by Football Insider that Newcastle are considering whether they should come in with an offer to test QPR’s resolve to keep hold of the defender. It is believed that the Magpies are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and that they considered making a move for him before he ended up signing for the Rs.

The report also adds that Newcastle feel that Dickie is someone with a lot of potential to be developed over the coming years in the Premier League. They therefore believe he is someone they could sell on for a profit down the line. However, according to Football Insider, Warburton’s side would be reluctant to cash in on the defender this summer with him still under contract until 2024.

The verdict

Given the excellent form that Dickie has shown in his first season in the Championship, it is no surprise to see Newcastle take an interest in him this summer. QPR have had to get used to Premier League sides poaching some of their talented players in recent times, but the Rs seem to be building something really positive heading into next term and they should try and keep hold of the defender.

Dickie is a player that has the potential to step up to the Premier League and be a quality performer at that level, but it would not hurt him to have another year in the Championship with the Rs. The 25-year-old will be aware he has a contract with QPR for the next few years. Therefore they have a lot of power in terms of being able to keep hold of him in the face of top-flight interest.

Losing Dickie would be a blow to QPR’s ambitions for next season, and it is something they need to do all they can to avoid. Warburton has shown that he can get the best from the defender and if he continues to perform for the Rs the way he has done this term then his value would only increase. This seems like a move that Newcastle will struggle to make happen.