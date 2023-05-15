One of the main reasons that Burnley earned promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking was because of their smart summer recruitment, which included delving into the loan market for Premier League youngsters.

And one of those individuals was Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who after stints at Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht and Stoke City arrived at Turf Moor for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

Having worked with Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht the previous season, Harwood-Bellis slotted straight into the starting 11 and played 32 times in the Championship at the heart of the Clarets defence, but his short-term future is up in the air after his loan deal came to an end at the conclusion of the season.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

It was always expected that Burnley would be back in the running for Harwood-Bellis this summer, and Football Insider claim that they are keen on doing a permanent deal for the 21-year-old with Man City.

However, if the Clarets thought they'd have a clear run at the youngster then they have another thing coming, as per the same report, Newcastle United are also plotting their own move for Harwood-Bellis this summer.

The Magpies look likely to be playing Champions League football next season and want to bolster the depth of their back-line with Harwood-Bellis, who would provide competition for the likes of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn if he were to move back into the middle of the park from left-back.

Fulham and West Ham United are also tracking Harwood-Bellis as well as Newcastle and the Clarets, meaning that there is set to be a prolonged chase for his services this summer.

Where should Taylor Harwood-Bellis go this summer?

With City not averse to selling young talents as long as there's a buy-back clause in there - see Romeo Lavia to Southampton for instance - it wouldn't be a shock to see Harwood-Bellis move on this summer.

Ruben Dias and John Stones are in his way as well as Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, so it's unlikely that the youngster would get game-time anytime soon.

Another loan move would probably be fine as well but Premier League clubs don't necessarily don't want to develop other clubs talents - they'd rather just buy them.

It's hard to see Harwood-Bellis getting regular football straight away with Newcastle though, but they could offer no doubt a bigger salary than Burnley could or would put on the table, so he would have to weigh up plenty of factors.