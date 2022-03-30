Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle United considering Nottingham Forest ace as part of summer revamp

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest winger, Brennan Johnson, has been a point of discussion for Newcastle United as they consider a summer revamp in their second transfer window under new ownership. 

An upturn in form under Eddie Howe has allowed Newcastle to switch attention back to recruitment heading into the summer, as they bid to move forwards as a club.

A new winger appears to be on the agenda, too, with Johnson seemingly at the centre of widespread discussions.

As per a report from The Daily Mail, Johnson has been discussed alongside Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen.

Johnson, 20, has been a revelation for Forest this season in the Championship.

The Welsh international has scored 11 goals and registered six assists in the league this season, helping Steve Cooper’s side to ninth and in with a real chance of the play-offs.

In addition to that, Johnson scored against Leicester City in Forest’s run to the the FA Cup quarter-finals in another moment that caught the interest of the nation.

Johnson has been away on international duty with Wales this week, but will return to Forest ahead of their weekend clash with Blackpool.

The winger has just over 12 months remaining on his contract at the City Ground.

The Verdict 

Johnson is one of the EFL’s brightest attacking talents and, before long, he’s going to be a Premier League player.

The way he’s stepped up in the Championship this season has been remarkable, with his loan at Lincoln City doing the trick in getting him ready for the second-tier.

With electric pace and an eye for goal, he’s going to be a top talent in the Premier League, whether that’s with or without Forest.

For Newcastle, he’d be a superb signing as they continue at the early stages of a new era.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


