Highlights Sheffield Wednesday missed out on signing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, who had been set to join on loan before he snubbed the deal.

Despite the missed opportunity, Sheffield Wednesday managed to secure double deadline day deals for Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley.

Newcastle United have now confirmed Isaac Hayden's next career move after his Sheffield Wednesday snub.

Following their promotion from League One to the Championship, it was understandably a busy summer for Sheffield United.

In the end, the Owls ended up bringing in 12 new additions, and doing so on a very limited budget.

Naturally, it will take time for so many new signings to gel, and this perhaps goes some way to explaining Wednesday's tough start to life back in the second tier.

Indeed, from their opening five league matches, Xisco Munoz's side have collected just a single point, coming this past weekend thanks to a 0-0 draw with Leeds United.

Sheffield Wednesday miss out on transfer target

Of course, one player the club did miss out on that may have helped them heading into the future was Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The experienced midfielder had been set to join Luton Town on loan, before a move to the Premier League side broke down, giving Sheffield Wednesday a chance.

Indeed, on deadline day at noon, Football Insider reported that the Magpies midfielder was undergoing his Owls medical ahead of a loan move to Hillsborough for the season.

They reported that Wednesday had moved quickly to snap Hayden up following the collapse of his move to Luton Town.

However, this turned out not to be the case.

On deadline day, the move was thrown into jeopardy when Mike McGrath of The Telegraph reported that Belgian side Standard Liege were trying to hijack the deal late on.

Following that update, The Star then reported that the deal had been shelved, with only Jeff Hendrick joining from Newcastle, as opposed to Hayden alongside him in a double deal.

Hayden did remain at Newcastle beyond the transfer deadline, though. However, Newcastle United have shared a fresh update on his future this morning, which surely demonstrates that he did indeed snub the move to Hillsborough.

What is the latest news surrounding Isaac Hayden?

Newcastle United this morning confirmed that the midfielder has departed St James Park to join Belgian side Standard Liege - the club that came in late for him on deadline day.

In a very brief club statement, the club wrote: "Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Standard Liège on loan."

"The former Arsenal man will spend the rest of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Belgian Pro League side."

Would Isaac Hayden have been a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Given Wednesday's current options, and their lack of Championship experience, Hayden would surely have been a good addition to their midfield.

However, having said that, there is certainly less of a need for him with the club having secured double deadline day deals for Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley from Blackburn Rovers.

With that said, I don't think this is a deal that Sheffield Wednesday or XIsco Munoz should dwell on whatsoever.

Sometimes things are not meant to be and that was simply the case here.

Fortunately, Wednesday were still able to recruit two midfielders, and it will now be interesting to see how they get on at Hillsborough this season.