Newcastle United closing in on transfer agreement for Watford star amid Everton interest

Newcastle United are now “quite close” to an agreement to take Watford striker Joao Pedro to St James’ Park, according to an update from Keith Downie who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 20-year-old is one of three players to be heavily linked with a move away from Vicarage Road following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship, with Emmanuel Dennis already sealing a move to Nottingham Forest and Ismaila Sarr previously on the verge of joining Aston Villa before this deal collapsed.

One key reason behind the Senegal international’s failure to secure a move to Villa Park was due to personal terms – but Pedro is believed to be keen on linking up with Eddie Howe’s men as they look to push for a high finish under the former AFC Bournemouth manager this season.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Watford midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are willing to match Newcastle’s £30m offer with Frank Lampard’s side already making moves in the EFL to sign Dwight McNeil from Burnley earlier this summer.

The Toffees are currently in need of more firepower up top following the departure of Richarlison and Pedro has seemingly been identified as one player that could fill the void he has created.

But according to Sky Sports reporter Downie, an agreement with the Magpies could now be on the horizon going into the latter stages of the window.

He said to Give Me Sport: “They’ve made that bid and Newcastle are hopeful that it will be accepted. As we stand right now, at lunchtime on Tuesday, they are considering that bid.

“Now, there are reports elsewhere that Everton have joined the race to sign him as well. We have conflicting information on that, so we don’t have it strong enough to be able to stand up whether that is the case or not.

“But all I can say is the information I have is Newcastle are confident of getting a deal done. There is an understanding that the player wants to come to Newcastle and they’re quite close to an agreement.”

The Verdict:

If the player is keen to seal a move away, it may make sense to cash in on him because the Hornets won’t want to keep a player who isn’t fully committed to the cause at Vicarage Road.

However, he’s only 20 and with plenty of time left on his contract, you can understand why Rob Edwards’ side could be reluctant to let him go because his valuation could increase further in the next 12 months.

Not only this – but he could contribute heavily to a potential promotion push and amid intense competition for a top-six spot – the Brazilian’s contributions could be that bit extra they need to assert themselves as contenders.

Pedro would boost Edwards’ transfer budget if he was to leave though and with this, they could easily target at least two top-quality forwards to come in and replace him, with Keinan Davis and Vakoun Bayo likely to be real assets already for them this term.

Sarr is also likely to be a valuable player in the final third if he stays put at Vicarage Road, so it may not be the end of the world for Pedro’s current side if he makes this switch to Tyneside.