Newcastle United are close to finalising the signing of Michael Mills from Port Vale.

According to Football Insider, a deal has been reached between the two clubs over a move for the 14-year-old. It is understood that the Magpies will pay up to £200,000 for the wonderkid following a trial period with the club.

Mills impressed those at Newcastle, which has led to the Premier League side to pursue a permanent transfer for the teenager.

Who is Michael Mills?

The youngster has earned a reputation as a massively promising upcoming talent.

He has earned attention from a number of Premier League sides with his performances at underage level. But Newcastle have won the race to his signature, with the youngster expected to join up at the club in the coming weeks.

This continues the club’s approach to bringing in the best underage talent they can find as part of their new recruitment strategy.

Eddie Howe is obviously keen to upgrade his first team squad ahead of their upcoming Champions League campaign, but the club is also keen to bring in the best young talent to develop for the future as well.

How much will Port Vale receive from Newcastle United?

The 14-year-old will arrive on a scholarship contract, with the potential fee to Port Vale set to rise to £200,000.

However, it is unclear how much of that will be given to the League One side upfront.

The youngster will join the Newcastle academy as part of the club’s expanding plans to improve facilities.

The Magpies also recently appointed former Leicester City Recruitment Operations Manager as part of their academy strategy.

Romeo Lavia could join Newcastle as a result of their newfound Champions League status.

Is Michael Mills a good signing for Newcastle United?

Obviously it is still way too early to tell whether he will make it at senior level or not given his age. But Mills has earned a stellar reputation already, so this is a promising addition for Newcastle.

The player now needs to get the best coaching and environment he can get in order to have the best chance of succeeding.

This is certainly a strong part of Newcastle’s long-term strategy, with the recruitment staff thinking well into the future with this arrival.

It’s distinctly possible that Howe won’t even be the beneficiary of this deal if Mills does break into the first team, but this move does indicate how seriously Newcastle are taking the improvements to their underage system.

Meanwhile, Port Vale will receive a sizable fee for an academy prospect, and will likely receive a proportion of any profits Newcastle make if they sell the player down the line.