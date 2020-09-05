Newcastle United close in on securing £13.5m move for Norwich City player

Newcastle United have agreed a fee with Norwich City of around £13.5 million for defender Jamal Lewis, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

Lewis has emerged as a crucial performer for Norwich City down the left-hand side of their defence over the last two campaigns and was instrumental in the Canaries securing promotion to the top-flight in 2019, while he also showed glimpses of his potential in the Premier League in his 28 appearances last term.

The 22-year-old has been one of a number of Norwich’s most promising talents to have been linked with a move away from the club this transfer window, with Liverpool having previously thought to have been interested in the defender – but it has now emerged that Newcastle are the front runners for his signature.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are set to pay around £13.5 million for Lewis after their offer accepted by the Canaries, and it therefore looks like the Northern Ireland international will be heading for a return to the top-flight.

Newcastle United have had a bid of £13.5million accepted for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 5, 2020

The verdict

This would be a real blow for Norwich, with Lewis an integral part of the way that Norwich play under Daniel Farke, although given the defender’s potential and quality it was always going to be a real challenge to keep hold of him throughout the transfer window.

A fee of £13.5 million would represent a major profit on the defender, but it might seem a little low given the context of the market for a player of his age and potential, but it will provide Farke with further funds to strengthen his squad having already been busy in the market so far.

Lewis should perform well for Newcastle in the Premier League and you would imagine he might get more protection down the Magpies’ left hand side given Steve Bruce’s more cautious style of play when compared with Farke – and that could see him develop into a quality Premier League full-back.