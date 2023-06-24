Having been relegated with Leicester City recently, James Maddison's future has been much talked about in recent weeks.

There seems a clear acceptance among the public that the England international is far too good to drop down to the second tier with the Foxes, and there is pressure on them to sell.

Two of the club's heavily linked with the 26-year-old's signature in recent weeks have been Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Newcastle, of course, saw multiple bids for Maddison knocked back last summer, and have seemingly reignited their interest after a strong season in the Premier League.

James Maddison to Newcastle latest

However, just how strong that interest currently remains has been questioned by a recent report.

Indeed, as per The Sun's transfer blog (24/06, 08:10) Newcastle United have reportedly cooled their interest in the Leicester City man as they close in on a deal for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

Maddison is the subject of transfer interest from Spurs and Newcastle, reportedly.

The update claims a move to Newcastle can not yet be completely ruled out, but that the Magpies have 'gone quiet' on the deal, and that Tottenham Hotspur are not the front-runners for his signature.

Can Newcastle afford James Maddison?

It is rather interesting that Newcastle have gone quiet on a deal for Maddison just as their deal for Tonali is getting closer.

The two midfielders are vastly different types of player so their signings, one would think, are not mutually exclusive of one another ability wise.

They could perhaps be ability wise, though, giving credence to a recent report from Sky Sports.

Indeed, a recent update from the outlet questioned what the Magpies could spend after the Tonali deal if they wanted to stay within financial fair play limits.

Indeed, Rob Dorsett recently wrote on Sky Sports News: “Sky Sports News has been told - with Leicester City demanding more than £50m for Maddison - Newcastle currently could not afford to buy him and Tonali without the risk of falling outside financial fair play rules.

"As a result, manager Eddie Howe has decided a defensive midfielder like Tonali is a bigger priority than the more attacking Maddison."

Could a deal for Sandro Tonali have an impact on a potential deal for James Maddison?

Like The Sun report above, Sky Sports News do not rule out a move later in the window, but only if Leicester were dramatically willing to reduce their asking price.

How much will James Maddison cost this summer?

That is with recent reports suggesting Leicester City still want a substantial sum for Maddison despite relegation, and the midfielder having one-year left on his deal.

Indeed, the club are reported to want at least £50 million for the 26-year-old, with a sale under that price said to not be on the cards.