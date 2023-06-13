Norwich City are interested in making a move for Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser.

According to Pink Un, the Canaries are weighing up a loan move for the 29-year-old.

Fraser made just eight league appearances in Eddie Howe’s side last season as the team earned a fourth place finish in the Premier League.

Only three of those appearances came as starts, last featuring in black and white in a 1-0 win over Everton in October in a 20-minute cameo off the bench.

Does Ryan Fraser have a future at Newcastle United?

The winger signed for the Magpies in 2020 following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship under Howe.

The Scotland international was a key player under Steve Bruce, helping the club avoid relegation prior to Howe’s arrival as manager.

But he has been frozen out of the squad in recent months, leading to doubts being raised over his future at the club.

Norwich could provide an escape from the bench, with the Canaries looking to build a side capable of competing for promotion back to the top flight.

It is expected that Fraser will have other options to choose from regarding a move this summer, but Norwich are hopeful that they convince him to take the drop down to the Championship.

How did Norwich City do last season?

David Wagner was brought in midway through the previous campaign to help turn things around after a drop-off in form at Carrow Road under Dean Smith.

But the former Huddersfield Town boss was unable to lead the team into the play-off places, ultimately finishing 11th in the table.

The club has already moved to sign Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy as free agents in order to improve the current squad.

Reports have also linked the club with a move for Chiedozie Ogbene and Max Johnston.

However, Stuart Webber’s exit as sporting director has been confirmed, with the recruitment chief set to leave the club at the end of his contract next year.

This will give Norwich a lot of work to do behind the scenes to replace an important figure at the club.

Would Ryan Fraser be a good signing for Norwich City?

Fraser would be an excellent addition to Norwich’s attacking options on a loan deal.

The winger is a creative force that has a lot of Premier League experience to his name.

Fraser would bring a viable threat from the left flank and could link-up well with the team’s current forward options.

His dead-ball delivery on set-pieces is also a great asset that could be a great weapon to have in this squad’s arsenal next season.