Highlights Burnley want around £20m for goalkeeper James Trafford, with Newcastle United keen on a deal, per reports.

Trafford doesn't seem to have a future at Turf Moor, the Magpies have agreed personal terms with him.

Newcastle's £16m offer was rejected, Clarets likely to sell for £20m, Aro Muric set to replace him.

Burnley are likely to want an offer of around £20m in order to sell goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, as Newcastle United continue in their pursuit, per The Chronicle.

The 21-year-old doesn't appear to have a future at Turf Moor, after conceding the gloves to Aro Muric towards the end of last season.

It would appear that they are looking to at least make their money back on Trafford, from when they bought him from City last summer in a deal worth up to a reported £19m with add-ons.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano even recently reported that the Magpies have agreed personal terms with the England goalkeeper, ahead of the two sides striking a deal.

James Trafford price tag set

Trafford is a goalkeeper that has been heavily linked with a move to St. James' Park throughout the early stages of the summer, and the Magpies' appear set that he is the man they want.

The Premier League side now appear to have tested the waters enough to uncover the price at which Burnley will be happy to sell the former Manchester City product to them for.

According to a new report from The Chronicle a £20m offer is likely to be around the sort of price that the Clarets would be willing to sell the highly-rated goalkeeper at.

This new report also reveals that Newcastle United's latest offer, worth approximately £16m for the former Bolton Wanderers player, has been rejected, with no cut-price deal on the cards for the Toon this summer.

The Chronicle state that Trafford's £40,000 per week salary at Turf Moor will not be an issue, with the agreement of personal terms not expected to cause any hold-ups in any potential deal.

Trafford played 28 times in the Premier League for Burnley last season, under the stewardship of now Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, but was benched towards the end of the season in favour of Muric.

It was during this period that Muric seemed to win over the Burnley faithful, as he looked a safer pair of hands than Trafford, and was goalkeeper for all but one of Burnley's eight-game stretch from mid-March-late April, in which the club lost just one game.

Clarets have made goalkeeper call

More often than not, having two goalkeepers who are high-quality, number ones in their own right means co-existing together within the same squad is highly unlikely.

Especially for a Championship side such as Burnley, who can't play whichever player is decided to become the backup with silverware to keep them happy.

Therefore, in the case of Trafford and Muric, one domino was always going to have to fall this summer, and it appears that will be Trafford.

Having Muric - a former Manchester City goalkeeper too - as a ready-made replacement for the England international means Burnley can take that cash injection, and not have to worry about reinvesting it into another shotstopper.

James Trafford vs Aro Muric 23/24 league stats, per FotMob Player Appearances Goals conceded Save % Aro Muric 10 16 80% James Trafford 28 62 63%

The Kosovan international will be among the best goalkeepers in the second tier next season anyway, after proving he was more than capable of playing at Premier League level for Burnley last season.

As such, the Clarets can take that money and use it to build a squad that will be hard to compete with next season, as Turf Moor expects an instant return to top-flight action.