Newcastle United were not involved in any discussions concerning Watford forward Joao Pedro ahead of his £30 million move to Brighton, according to Chronicle Live.

It is understood that the Magpies are relaxed concerning their forward options but are keen to strengthen in that area this summer.

Joao Pedro joins Brighton

With Watford missing out on promotion and the play-offs, multiple player exits are expected at Vicarage Road this summer and that exodus has started already.

The club confirmed earlier this week that a deal had been agreed for Joao Pedro to join Brighton.

Reports suggest that the Premier League club have paid in the region of £30 million for the Brazilian forward.

Newcastle United's Joao Pedro stance

The 21-year-old was linked with the exit door last summer and nearly joined Newcastle but a £30 million move fell through when decided to sign Alexander Isak instead.

With Joao Pedro's move to Brighton now confirmed, the North East club's approach concerning the Watford forward has been revealed.

According to Chronicle Live, the St James' Park outfit were not involved in any discussions concerning the Brazilian this time around as they're comfortable with their current striking options.

However, it is understood the Magpies will look to add more support for Isak and Callum Wilson in the upcoming transfer window.

Will Watford miss Joao Pedro?

Watford fans will be understandably gutted to see a player of the 21-year-old's talent leave Vicarage Road.

He's been a joy to watch over the past few seasons but his departure was inevitable with the Hornets set for Championship football next season and looking fairly directionless at the moment.

The £30 million earned from the deal should allow the new manager, whoever that is, to invest into the squad and make the necessary changes to suit their style.

This season has been a major disappointment and a rebuild is needed so we can expect Joao Pedro to be the first of multiple players to leave this summer.

Some talented players are likely to depart but you do feel that a reset is needed at the club and getting good money for players like the Brazilian will help them rebuild.