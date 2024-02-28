Highlights Premier League clubs circling Ipswich star Leif Davis due to impressive Championship displays.

Premier League duo Newcastle United and West Ham United are circling around Ipswich Town star Leif Davis ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Talksport, the defender is attracting transfer interest following his impressive displays in the Championship this year.

The full-back has been a key figure in Kieran McKenna’s side this year, with the club chasing automatic promotion to the top flight.

Davis joined the Tractor Boys from Leeds United in a deal worth £1.2 million in the summer of 2021 and was crucial in their promotion from League One last year.

The 24-year-old has contributed 12 assists to Ipswich’s league campaign, as they fight for a top two spot in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Leif Davis Premier League transfer interest

It has been reported that both West Ham and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Davis ahead of the summer.

The Hammers are seeking a long-term replacement to Aaron Cresswell, whose performance levels have dropped over the last year or so.

The 34-year-old is coming to the latter stages of his playing career, and the London club have identified Davis as a potential player that could take his place in the team.

Newcastle have also had issues on the left flank this campaign, with Dan Burn’s performance levels dropping compared to the last two seasons.

While the Magpies also have Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento to choose from, Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen in that area and have taken a look at Davis as a potential option.

Importance of Leif Davis to Ipswich

Leif Davis stats - per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile Ranking (vs. full-backs) Non-Penalty Goals 0.00 21 Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 0.05 59 Shots 0.73 61 Assists 0.40 99 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.25 98 npxG + xAG 0.30 97 Shot-Creating Actions 5.04 99

It would be a big blow to Ipswich to lose Davis, with his asking price likely to be quite high.

It is likely to take an eight-figure sum to convince the Suffolk outfit to part ways with such an important player.

Gaining promotion to the Premier League will only increase his market value, and could end any chance of Ipswich cashing in this summer.

Ipswich Town league position

McKenna’s side currently sit third in the table, level on points with second-place Leeds.

Only an inferior goal difference is keeping Ipswich from an automatic promotion berth at the moment, but there are still 12 games to go.

Four wins in a row has kept the club in contention for automatic promotion after a poor run of form saw their gap to the chasing pack evaporate.

The gap to fourth place Southampton is now five points after the Saints lost three of their last four.

Next up for Ipswich is a trip to face Plymouth Argyle on 2 March.

Leif Davis is easily worth eight-figures

It remains to be seen what kind of asking price Ipswich would place on Davis’ future, but he is worth at least £10 million, if not more.

Davis has the joint-most assists in the division, equal with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Georginio Rutter.

He has gone from strength to strength under McKenna, and now looks ready to compete in the Premier League.

If Ipswich don’t go up, then a move to the top flight is a distinct possibility, as that is an opportunity that will prove very difficult to turn down.