Highlights Pickles, an impressive 16-year-old talent, caught the eye of both Spurs and Newcastle for his youth level performances at Leeds.

Leeds might fast-track Pickles to their first team, preventing him from leaving for Premier League clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle.

Leeds has a track record of developing young talent like Gray and Gorman, showing promise for a bright future despite interest from other clubs.

Newcastle United and Tottenham are both monitoring Leeds United youngster Ollie Pickles after his impressive displays at youth level.

Spurs and Newcastle track Leeds United’s Ollie Pickles

The 16-year-old midfielder is the latest exciting talent to come through the ranks with the Championship leaders.

Championship Table (As it stands March 27th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Even though he is yet to make his first-team debut for the Yorkshire side, Pickles is very highly-rated following his performances for the development sides at Leeds.

And, TalkSPORT has claimed that both Spurs and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the player, although they explain how Leeds could ‘fast-track’ Pickles to the first-team, which may convince him to stay.

“Leeds have yet another teenage talent on their hands in 16-year-old midfielder Ollie Pickles.

“Pickles, who is already attracting admiring glances from Newcastle and Tottenham after helping Leeds to the semis of the FA Youth Cup, has been compared to former Elland Road favourite Kalvin Phillips due to his calmness on the ball and range of passing.

“Club insiders see Pickles as the next to be fast-tracked through to the first-team.”

Leeds United would be due compensation if Ollie Pickles leaves

It will no doubt be concerning to Leeds that Pickles is on the radar of two Premier League clubs.

Even if the Whites win promotion to the top-flight themselves, which is looking highly likely, the chance to join Spurs or Newcastle would still appeal.

Due to his age, Pickles is yet to sign a professional contract at Elland Road, which means the club are vulnerable in this situation. But, they would be entitled to compensation, although the two clubs usually try to agree a fee before it gets to that.

Related Daniel Farke issues injury update on key Leeds United duo amid additional Georginio Rutter situation Leeds will be hoping that these two players can help the team get through their run-in

Leeds continue to produce quality

Leeds saw exciting youngster Finley Gorman depart for Manchester City earlier this season, in a deal that was a ‘British record’ for someone of his age.

Despite that, it was still hugely frustrating for Leeds to lose the midfielder, and they will hope Pickles decides to stay put.

On the other hand, the emergence of Archie Gray this season is a message to all youngsters that if you are good enough, you will be given a chance by Daniel Farke.

The 17-year-old has been a regular for Leeds at right-back as they battle to win promotion. Such form has put him in Liverpool’s thoughts, but Gray is happy at Leeds and seems set to stay if they do return to the top-flight.

These examples prove that the coaching staff at Thorp Arch are doing something right when it comes to developing players, and you can also look at the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Mateo Joseph to see that the scouts also have a good eye for a young player.

That offers hope for a bright future for Leeds, and there will be hope that Pickles wants to stick around to be part of things, even if Spurs or Newcastle do make a move to sign him.