Newcastle United and Southampton set to battle it out for 25-year-old Championship star

Newcastle United and Southampton are both interested in making a summer move for influential Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes, according to Chronicle Live.

Grimes enjoyed an excellent campaign for Swansea in the Championship last season and he played an integral role in helping Steve Cooper’s side make it to the play-off final.

The 25-year-old made 48 appearances for the Swans and scored three goals and provided three assists. One of those efforts was the stunning strike he produced in the second leg of the Swans’ play-off semi-final against Barnsley.

It is believed that following Swansea’s failure to earn promotion, Grimes is a player that has emerged on the radar of both Newcastle and Southampton as they aim to bolster their options in the middle of the park heading into next season.

Chronicle Live’s report adds that Swansea have placed a valuation of around £8 million on Grimes this summer. The Swans have already seen key players such as Freddie Woodman, Andre Ayew and Marc Guehi leave the club and now they could also lose their key midfield player as well.

The verdict

This would be a massive blow for Swansea and their hopes of rebuilding strongly under Cooper again this summer. Grimes is the beating heart of their midfield and he is a player that has a lot of class with the ball at his feet and helps to dictate the play for the Swans when they are in possession.

Given the three influential players that they have already lost, the Swans need to do all they can to keep hold of Grimes this summer. However, their £8 million valuation is a fair one for the 25-year-old considering the current climate of the transfer market and it is a price that you would expect Newcastle or Southampton to pay given his quality.

You could see Grimes stepping up to the Premier League with relative ease given he has all of the attributes you would want for a midfielder in the top-flight to play his role. He would be a major asset to both Newcastle and Southampton and his best years are still ahead of him. It does seem that Swansea face a real battle to keep hold of him.