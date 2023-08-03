Southampton are set to lose one of their key players on the eve of their Championship season starting in the form of Tino Livramento.

The full-back has been a transfer target this summer for Newcastle United and his former club Chelsea, who sold the 20-year-old to the Saints two years ago for just £5 million.

Newcastle and Eddie Howe have had bids rejected for the youngster, who missed most of last season after recovering from a ruptured ACL, with the Magpies wanting him as he can play at both right-back and left-back comfortably.

However, it looks as though both clubs have finally come to an agreement to send Livramento to Tyneside.

How much are Newcastle United paying for Tino Livramento?

According to Sky Sports, Southampton have finally accepted a bid from United for Livramento's services, and it looks as though the England youth international will be heading to St James' Park when he has agreed personal terms and completed a medical.

And per The Athletic's David Ornstein, the fee to take Livramento to Newcastle will be around the £40 million mark, which is what Southampton were asking for all along and appear to have held out for the optimum fee.

United have Kieran Trippier at right-back but are lacking reliable cover for the England international, with Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo playing just eight times in all competitions between them in the 2022-23 season.

On the left-hand side, where Livramento is also capable of playing, Dan Burn has got that spot locked in with Matt Targett deputising, so it is likely that Howe is pursuing the ex-Chelsea youngster as a long-term replacement for Trippier, who is now 32 years of age and is soon to be 33.

How has Tino Livramento fared for Southampton?

Capped at six different youth levels for England, Livramento came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, starting at under-nine level and he was a regular for their under-21's at the age of just 18 before he made the move to Southampton in 2021 in search of first-team football.

That is exactly what he got on arrival at St Mary's Stadium as he was immediately thrown in by Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back, with the latter eventually having to play on the opposite side of the pitch because of Livramento's performances in his natural position.

Livramento did suffer a minor knee injury midway through his debut campaign on the south coast of England, but after featuring 32 times, he was struck down with a significant issue in April of 2022.

He broke down with a ruptured ACL in the first half of a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, and he had to wait a full year to return to action when playing for Southampton's under-21's in April earlier this year against Stoke City.

With the Saints already relegated, Livramento was thrown back into the squad with two matches to go of the 2022-23 Premier League season, coming off the bench against Brighton and Liverpool.

That clash with the Reds looks set to be Livramento's final competitive appearance for Southampton though, with a deal agreed just a day before Russell Martin's side head to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday.