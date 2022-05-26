Newcastle United and player stance’s emerge amid Fulham transfer interest in 26-year-old

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has informed Matt Targett that a final decision over his permanent transfer to St James’ Park is yet to be made amid transfer interest from Fulham, as per The Athletic.

According to the Athletic report, Howe held a meeting with the 26-year-old at the Magpies’ training ground on Friday afternoon where he made the revelation.

In recent days, it emerged that Fulham held a transfer interest in Targett, with Marco Silva’s side said to have opened talks with Aston Villa over a potential move for the full-back this summer, as per the Northern Echo.

It is a complicated situation, though, owing to the Magpies’ option to make his loan switch to St. James’ Park a permanent one, with the latest update confirming that Newcastle United are still undecided on their next steps, with more glamorous options, such as Athletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi, being lined up.

Targett’s stance

Although Matt Targett has been vocal in his desire to remain at Newcastle United, it appears that the 26-year-old is also very open to other options, as per The Athletic.

It is said that Targett is adamant he wants to play regular football next season, and that a return to Fulham, where he spent a spell on loan in 2018, would be appealing to the full-back.

The Athletic conclude their article by stating that Targett is continuing to explore his options, and, that he may not sit around and wait as Newcastle deliberate their strategy with regards to his transfer.

The Verdict

Newcastle United’s stance on Targett’s transfer could be the perfect scenario in which Fulham can swoop in and get a deal done under their noses.

Given that he performed so well at St James’ Park, it is surprising they are so hesitant to pull the trigger on his transfer, but, if they are undecided on him at this stage, it would suggest they are looking at better options, and perhaps see Targett as their fall back.

Fulham, though, could offer regular first team football to the 26-year-old if they believe he is worth spending a decent transfer fee.

One thing in all of this seems inevitable – Targett will depart Aston Villa this summer.