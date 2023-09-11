Highlights Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in 16-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, with both clubs keeping tabs on him.

Man United previously failed to meet Sunderland's £3m asking price for Rigg during the summer transfer window.

Rigg has a two-year scholarship deal with Sunderland, but the club should look to extend it to secure his future and potentially sell him for a high fee.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are still keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg at this point, according to Ben Jacobs who revealed this information to Give Me Sport.

The 16-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs this year, with the teenager making his debut at 15 against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

He also appeared in the same competition against Fulham and thought he had scored at Craven Cottage - but his effort was ruled out for offside and this must have been a real blow for the youngster.

However, he did manage to get his first goal for the club this season, scoring against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup last month and following that up earlier this month with his first league goal.

This came against Southampton to make it 5-0, with Gavin Bazunu unable to keep out his header.

The 16-year-old is just one of several talented young players currently at the Stadium of Light, but if he continues to shine on Wearside, the Black Cats may find it difficult to keep hold of him for too long.

Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with him in the past - but it's two other sides that seem to be keen on him at this stage, with the Red Devils and the Magpies retaining their interest.

How much is Chris Rigg valued at?

Man United tried to get a deal over the line for the teenager during the summer transfer window - but were unable to meet the Black Cats' £3m asking price.

Not only were they unable to meet their asking price, but the cost of his wages also put off Erik ten Hag's side who had been keen to secure the 16-year-old's signature, according to Alan Nixon.

Due to takeover talks, United were trying to limit their costs and a deal for Rigg proved to be too much in the end.

How long does Chris Rigg have left on his contract?

Rigg signed a two-year scholarship deal in the summer and with this, his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

However, they will surely be looking to extend his deal before that summer comes along, with Tony Mowbray's side likely to be extremely reluctant to let a player of his potential leave for free.

Giving him game time could be both a blessing and a curse for the Black Cats, because he may be more likely to sign an extension if he's getting regular first-team opportunities but he will also attract more interest and that could turn his head.

Manchester United and Newcastle's interest in Chris Rigg

Speaking about the duo's interest in Rigg, Jacobs told Give Me Sport: "It's one to watch, for sure. Even though he is at Sunderland, a vast proportion of his family are all Newcastle fans as well. I think that one could be one to watch in January.

"Newcastle are concurrently planning for their future as well as the present. Garang Kuol is a good example and so is Harrison Ashby, who West Ham simply didn't want to lose. Newcastle have made a few moves for young players in the market and beaten rivals to them.

"Rigg is seen as one of the top midfield prospects in the country and he is also only 16 years of age at the moment. He scored against Southampton last weekend. When he got that goal, he also became Sunderland's youngest ever league scorer.

"But he needs minutes and time to develop as well, so the player side won't want to rush into anything. However, there's absolutely no doubt that Newcastle are keeping tabs, and I would say that is exactly the same for Manchester United as well."

What stance should Sunderland and Chris Rigg take on the player's future?

Mowbray's side should be looking to do everything they can to try and tie him down to professional terms when he turns 17 - because that will strengthen their position at the negotiating table.

If they can tie him down to a long-term contract, that will allow them to either keep him for quite a while or sell him for a high amount.

The more experience he gets under his belt, the bigger fee he will command so they shouldn't look to cash in on him straight away if they can hand him a deal that will satisfy both the player and his representatives.

In terms of the player's stance, he shouldn't be rushing to secure an exit from the Stadium of Light.

As long as he's playing regularly for the Black Cats, there's no reason for him to be moving on anytime soon because he isn't guaranteed game time at Old Trafford and St James' Park.