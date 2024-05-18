Highlights Newcastle, Everton, and Crystal Palace eyeing Leicester's Kasey McAteer for summer transfer window due to Premier League interest.

Uncertainty surrounds Leicester's future, potentially forcing them to consider selling McAteer for profit ahead of financial deadline.

McAteer, a real talent, may need his future sorted soon, with speculation around potential transfer due to contract situation.

Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace are all interested in Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old attacker has come through the ranks at the King Power Stadium, and he has been regarded as a real talent to come through the academy for some time.

However, whilst McAteer made his debut in 2021, it wasn’t until this season that the youngster managed to feature regularly, following loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon in the past few years.

Yet, relegation, and Enzo Maresca’s arrival, gave McAteer more opportunities, and he made 23 appearances, scoring six goals, as the Foxes claimed the Championship title. Plus, he would’ve featured more often had he not suffered a few injury problems which kept him out for periods.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Kasey McAteer on radar of Premier League clubs

Despite winning promotion, it appears there are doubts about the long-term future of McAteer, as Football Insider has revealed that there is Premier League interest in the player, and his contract situation means Leicester could be forced to consider any offers.

“Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation of Kasey McAteer at Leicester City this summer.

“McAteer, 22, is set to enter the final year of his contract at the King Power, with no new deal on the table as things stand. All three Premier League outfits are racing to sign the winger and bolster their forward options ahead of the 2024-25 season.”

Due to his age, the Midlands outfit would be entitled to compensation if McAteer did leave when his deal runs out in 12 months, but that could be settled by a tribunal.

Therefore, it’s surely likely that they would cash in during this summer if no fresh terms are agreed.

From McAteer’s perspective, he is likely to want his future sorted heading into the new season, and it will be interesting to see how much of a role Maresca expects him to have.

Leicester City’s summer plans

Despite their promotion, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Leicester right now, as they have well-documented PSR issues, which could see them hit with a points deduction next season.

If their financial picture is bleak, as many fear, the club could be forced to cash in on a few players ahead of the June 30 deadline for the financial year.

And, in that scenario, a player like McAteer would be one that they could consider moving on, as any sale would bring in pure profit due to the fact he is an academy graduate.

That’s why there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as the star man is another who came through the ranks at Leicester, and he is arguably the biggest asset in the squad in terms of the fee he would command.

So, Leicester could have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks, and they also need to build a team that is capable of trying to stay in the top-flight, meaning a busy summer of trading is likely to happen.