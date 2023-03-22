Newcastle United and AC MIlan are both keen on Watford forward Joao Pedro going into the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Athletic.

However, it is not yet clear as to whether either club fully intend on making a bid for the 21-year-old, with the Italian outfit being put off by the length of Pedro's current contract at Vicarage Road, which lasts until June 2028.

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta revealed this week that there had been no approaches from Italy for Pedro's services heading into the summer months, but it appears that Milan are admiring from afar as they weigh up a move.

Newcastle meanwhile have remained admirers of Pedro since a deal to take him to St. James' Park in August 2022 collapsed.

It looked as though he would be heading to Tyneside but a deal failed to be reached with both clubs, and that saw attentions turn to Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad instead.

Despite landing the Swede, the Magpies have still been tracking Pedro all season according to the report, but have not decided yet as to whether they will go in with another bid for his services again following the end of the 2022-23 season, but any fee would be likely higher than the £30 million valuation he had seven months ago.

Pedro has netted nine goals for Watford in the Championship this season in 29 outings, as well as notching three assists and in September he extended his contract with the club despite looking destined to move on the month prior.

The Verdict

If Watford don't manage to get in the Championship play-offs and subsequently promoted, then the chances of losing Pedro increase dramatically.

Perhaps the Hornets were lucky that Pedro was willing to extend his contract in the first place until 2028, but that does give the club a greater level of security and negotiating power when it comes to a potential sale.

Pedro is clearly a bit too good for the Championship and it would be a travesty if he is playing at the level for a second straight year when his talents deserve to shine on a bigger platform.

He'd likely leave Vicarage Road in the summer as well with the blessing of the fanbase who have seen him dazzle on the pitch for the last few years, but there's still a chance that clubs could be priced out of a move after the season has finished - it just depends on what price-tag Watford put on his head.