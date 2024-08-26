Newcastle United have reopened talks to sign James Trafford from Burnley ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, with their long-term admiration of the goalkeeper set to see them firm up their interest in the coming days.

That's according to a report from talkSPORT, and despite Burnley having been busy recently clearing out their squad, with multiple players departing over the last week or so, another player who has been subject of speculation is their first-choice goalkeeper.

Trafford joined from Man City last summer in a deal worth £19 million, according to The Athletic. He was supposed to be a key cog in Vincent Kompany's system of playing out from the back, but he and Burnley struggled last season – culminating in relegation.

He played 28 times in the Premier League for Burnley last season, under the stewardship of now Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, but was benched towards the end of the season in favour of Arijanet Muric.

Following relegation, Burnley would have been hoping to retain most of their key players for a promotion push, but know that their younger talent is likely to be of interest to top-flight clubs this summer, whilst Eddie Howe's side will be looking to strengthen their side this summer after a disappointing Premier League campaign that saw them just fall short of qualifying for Europe.

Trafford is a player that was always expected to receive interest, and it now appears as though Newcastle are making him a priority when it comes to strengthening their goalkeeping department before the end of the window.

The latest regarding Newcastle United's interest in James Trafford of Burnley

Trafford was first linked with a move to the Magpies by The Northern Echo earlier this summer, reporting that Newcastle have made strengthening their goalkeeping department a high priority this summer.

Much earlier in the summer, The Daily Mail previously reported that the North East outfit made a bid after having held talks with Burnley over a deal, but the £16 million package that they are said to have offered fell short of the £20 million that the Clarets would like to get for him.

More recently, it was claimed that Newcastle revived their pursuit of the Burnley goalkeeper, per TEAMtalk. That's despite the fact that they have already brought in two keepers this summer: John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos. Howe is clearly happy to add Trafford to the squad even with Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope at the club, according to the reports.

However, Scott Parker's men believe his valuation exceeds the £20 million from earlier in the summer, and that offers should be in the region of the £30 million mark. The Clarets won't receive all of this money if they sell him, though, with Manchester City set to receive 20% of the fee.

The most recent update comes from talkSPORT, who state that talks have now reopened between the Magpies and Burnley, with Howe's side said to prefer to do a loan deal with an obligation to buy to help with PSR requirements.

It's unclear if such a deal will be entertained by Burnley, and what it may mean for the likes of Dubravka and Pope at St. James' Park, but Trafford himself believes that a deal could be finalised before the end of the week, as per the Daily Mail's Craig Hope.

The Burnley goalkeeper started in Parker's first win as Burnley manager over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road and in the 1-0 loss to Sunderland, but the Clarets have already prepared for the keeper's exit through the signings of Vaclav Hladky from Ipswich Town and Etienne Green from French side Saint-Étienne.

Related Burnley firesale continues as £7.6m+ transfer agreement reached with German club Burnley have reached an agreement to sell one of their defenders to German side Stuttgart

James Trafford's Burnley future amid Newcastle speculation

If Trafford were to come in at Newcastle, you expect he would need to be instilled as either the number one or two at St. James' Park.

Having said that, it is probably not a surprise that he is attracting significant transfer interest this summer, as while he had an up-and-down season with Burnley, he is a young player who has a bright future ahead of him.

Trafford is highly rated in the game, and his involvement in England's set up proves that, despite being part of a Burnley team that were relegated, but his ceiling is what Howe and Newcastle are looking at most, and he is part of the reason Newcastle are eyeing a younger alternative to Pope.

The concern with joining a team like Newcastle is that they already have Pope there, and he is likely to continue being the first-choice when he is fit. However, future proofing is also important in the transfer window in the long-term.

How likely the terms of the deal are in suiting Burnley remains to be seen, but the fire sale could continue with one of their prized young assets heading back to the Premier League.