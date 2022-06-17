Newcastle, Tottenham & West Ham among those considering transfer swoop for Burnley player

A host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and West Ham are monitoring Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

The 22-year-old winger endured a tough year as the Clarets were relegated from the top-flight last season, as he failed to score a goal.

However, he has a good reputation following his performances over the years, so there was always going to be speculation surrounding his future once Burnley’s relegation was confirmed.

And, that’s proven to be the case, as 90min revealed that there is plenty of Premier League clubs monitoring McNeil, with Everton, Brentford, Newcastle and Fulham joining Spurs and the Hammers in making contact over a potential deal.

It remains to be seen if a formal offer will be lodged but the Clarets now they will face a battle to keep hold of their star man.

Vincent Kompany was named as Sean Dyche’s successor this week and the Belgian is expected to oversee a major overhaul in the coming weeks as he looks to bring in his own players, something McNeil’s sale may help fund.

Prove you’re a true Burnley fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Clarets strikers

1 of 19 Did John Guidetti ever score a goal for Burnley after joining on loan? Yes No

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is plenty of interest in McNeil as he is a talented player and at 22 he still has the potential to get even better.

Of course, there still appears to be a long way to go before a deal is agreed and Burnley will rightly hold out for a big fee before they consider cashing in.

So, this is one to monitor over the coming weeks but it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if McNeil did secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.