Newcastle, Swansea and Derby individuals emerge on QPR transfer radar

Queens Park Rangers are desperately searching for a goalkeeper addition this week and have identified four names who could potentially arrive at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, according to West London Sport.

Seny Dieng’s call-up to the Senegal squad for the African Cup of Nations meant a chance for Jordan Archer in-between the sticks in the FA Cup against Rotherham United this past weekend.

Archer though injured himself whilst saving the winning penalty in the Hoops’ shootout victory, strengthening the need for a new goalkeeper even further.

Now head coach Mark Warburton has put Freddie Woodman, David Marshall and Ben Hamer on his potential transfer target list as short-term signings – whilst free agent Keiren Westwood is also on the radar.

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Dani Parejo? Real Madrid Getafe Valencia Real Sociedad

Westwood is the one most least likely to happen per the report – the Ireland international is without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday over the summer.

The R’s would ‘definitely’ do a deal for 36-year-old Marshall though, who is out of favour at Pride Park and is currently third choice behind Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop – but he picked up an injury on Monday evening before being scheduled to play in Derby County’s under-23’s clash with Liverpool.

Hamer, an experienced stopper at Swansea City, could be available with the Welsh side set to bring in a new goalkeeper in Andy Fisher of MK Dons this week whilst Woodman started the 2021-22 campaign as Newcastle United’s starter in-between the sticks in the Premier League – only to lose his place back to Martin Dubravka.

The 24-year-old could be available on a loan deal though having gained previous experience in the Championship with Swansea.

The Verdict

Mark Warburton is in desperation mode now when it comes to a goalkeeper signing.

Archer’s injury has left just teenager Joe Walsh as the only player available to play and understandably Warburton does not want to have to rely on him.

Dieng will be back by mid-February at the latest so to get someone in for at least a month is absolutely vital – but the R’s may have to shell out with other clubs knowing they are desperate.

Woodman would probably provide the most competition to Dieng when he’s back – he’s a proven quality Championship goalkeeper whereas Marshall hasn’t played for a while and Hamer has made some mistakes in net for Swansea this season but at this point any will do for QPR.