Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough in transfer chase for Birmingham City player

Birmingham City could have a job on their hands keeping hold of Jobe Bellingham with Newcastle United and others interested in the 17-year-old.

That is according to TEAMTalk, who report that Eddie Howe’s side are ready to take a punt on the teenager, as are two of the Blues’ Championship rivals in Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Jobe, who is the younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude, has been linked with a move to the German club himself, but TEAMTalk report that the young midfielder looks likely to remain in England if he is to move clubs.

Although Birmingham City will no doubt not want to part ways with one of their bright prospects, TEAMTalk claim that with the club yet to secure new owners, the Blues could be vulnerable to his sale and have little choice but to listen to offers.

Bellingham signed professional terms with Birmingham City of July this year, which were finalised when he turned 17 in September.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Ryan Woods? Yes No

So far this campaign, Bellingham has featured 11 times in the Championship.

The vast majority of these, however, have been short cameos off the bench, with the 17-year-old’s only league start coming against Sunderland prior to the World Cup break.

In total, Bellingham has made 15 Blues appearances to date.

The Verdict

Given how much of a star Jobe’s brother Jude is looking, clubs are naturally going to be casting eyes on Jobe Bellingham and seeing what talent he has.

It seems those casting eyes have been impressed, with multiple clubs keen on his signature.

I’m not sure a move to Sunderland or Middlesbrough would be that attractive at this moment in time, though, with staying at Blues perhaps more advisable than a move to either of those clubs.

However, with Newcastle United not only a Premier League side, but a club looking to build something very special in the coming years with the wealth at their disposal, it could be an appealing and tempting move to make.