Newcastle set sights on transfer move for Sunderland player ahead of 2021/22 season

Newcastle United have been watching their biggest rivals Sunderland recently as they’ve scouted centre-back Dion Sanderson with a view to making a move this summer, per The Chronicle.

Sanderson is only on loan at the Stadium of Light from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he’s impressed many this season, albeit in League One, and it’s led to a number of clubs names being put through the rumour mill in regards to his signature.

Sheffield United, Huddersfield and Crystal Palace were all linked last month to the 21-year-old, who still has a year left on his contract at Molineux but has yet to make his senior breakthrough for the club in the league.

Sanderson gained experience at Championship side Cardiff City last season, making 10 appearances mainly at right-back, and it looked like his Sunderland stint would be unmemorable to start with as Phil Parkinson was reluctant to use him.

But a regular run of games came under new boss Lee Johnson, and he is without doubt one of the best centre-backs in the division.

It would be horrible for Sunderland fans though if Sanderson was to turn out in the black and white colours of their neighbours next season, and they definitely have their eye on him if the Chronicle are to be believed.

Whether their scouting mission for Sanderson turns into an actual bid remains to be seen, but it would surely hurt Black Cats supporters should Steve Bruce swoop for their colossal loanee.

The Verdict

Sunderland are obviously stuck in a tough situation here – they will want to keep Sanderson at all costs but they’ll likely need Championship promotion this season to make a bid.

If you believe reports, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has a war chest on the side to help Lee Johnson with and Sanderson will surely be the priority when they know what league they are in for the 2021/22 campaign.

There will be nothing worse for the fans though if Sanderson rocks up at St James’ Park next season in the black and white strip – it’s something they don’t want to even consider at this point.