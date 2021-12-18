Newcastle sent clear warning over transfer pursuit of Championship player

Newcastle United should look for alternative targets to Bournemouth centre back Steve Cook, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed.

With the Magpies facing a big January transfer window as they look for recruits to help keep them in the Premier League, recent reports have suggested that Newcastle could target Cook as a reinforcement at centre back if they are unable to sign either James Tarkowski or Ben Mee.

Such a move would of course reunite Cook with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who he previously played under when the latter was in charge at Bournemouth.

Now however, it seems Whelan is unconvinced by the prospect of Cook making the move to St James’ Park at the turn of the year.

Speaking to Football Insider about whether Cook would be a good signing for Newcastle, the former Leeds and Middlesbrough attacker said: “Eddie Howe has worked with him, but ultimately he’s a Championship player.

“Can he make the grade in the Premier League again? Is he really a better player than Newcastle have already? Only Howe can answer those questions.

“Bournemouth are flying high at the top of the Championship as well, they could make it hard for him to leave – especially in January in the middle of their promotion push.

“I just think they have to be aiming a bit higher. Look at players surplus to requirements in that top four, top six, get them in on loan to give them that opportunity – it’s a win-win for both sides.

“Having that bit more quality and experience in the Premier League could make the difference in the relegation battle.

“It will be difficult – especially with no sporting director at the club. All of the pressure is on Eddie Howe’s shoulders.”

As things stand, Cook is into the final few months of his contract with Bournemouth, meaning this could be the Cherries’ last chance to receive a fee for him.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Whelan may have a point with what he is saying about Cook and Newcastle here.

Right now, the Magpies simply need to bring in players who are going to be able to turn their fortunes around, and keep them in the Premier League.

Given he was unable to do that with Bournemouth a couple of seasons ago, you do wonder whether Cook would be able to make that sort of impact for the Magpies.

Indeed, given Cook is 30-year-old already, this may not be a particularly long-term solution for Newcastle, meaning they may need to look at alternative targets to fill that role.