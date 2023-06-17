This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Newcastle United have long been admirers of Leicester City's James Maddison.

Indeed, last summer, the Magpies made multiple bids for the 26-year-old, and despite them being rejected, they look set to renew their interest this summer following the Foxes relegation to the Championship.

Recent reports, though, suggest that Newcastle now want a huge discount on the player.

Football Insider report, for example, that the Magpies are willing to pay just £30 million to get the deal done, whereas last summer's offers were in the region of £50 million.

With the above news in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not they thought Newcastle could get a deal done for £30 million.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

At that price, I cannot see any deal for James Maddison going through. Newcastle will have to pay more.

Sure, Maddison's contract is due to expire next summer, which does weaken Leicester's hand when it comes to transfer negotiations, as does their relegation.

However, for anything less than £40 million, I would be amazed if Leicester were willing to let Maddison go.

The 26-year-old is coming off the back of another strong individual season in the Premier League, is a current England international and there is no doubt in my mind another club will outbid Newcastle if they are only willing to pay £30 million this summer.

Alfie Burns

Leicester are in a strange position with Maddison.

Given there’s not only Newcastle interested in signing the England international, it’s worthwhile not accepting the first offer that’s on the table.

If Tottenham, Liverpool or another Premier League side come to the table, Leicester might be able to squeeze a few closer to £40-50m for Maddison.

However, my feeling is that £30m is more than acceptable. Maddison is a great player and he’s probably worth more, but Leicester have been relegated and have him on a contract until the end of next season. They aren’t in a good negotiating position.

The best they can hope for is that the bids start flooding in allowing them to squeeze every penny out of Maddison’s suitors.

£30m is probably a fair ballpark to start with, though.

Chris Gallagher

Leicester need to stand firm here.

The reality is that £30m is not acceptable for a player of Maddison’s quality, even if he has a year left on his contract.

With interest from Spurs, it’s not like the Foxes need to cave to Newcastle here, and if they don’t want to stump up more than £30m then the deal is off. It’s that simple.

Admittedly, talk of £60m is unrealistic from Leicester, but you’d think around £40m is fair, maybe with add-ons included. So it might just be a negotiation tactic from Newcastle to get Leicester to drop their price.

Ultimately, you expect Maddison to leave Leicester this summer, but when he does it will be for more than £30m.