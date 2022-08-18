Newcastle return with fresh offer as they seek transfer move for Watford player

Newcastle United have made a bid worth up to £25m as they try to sign Watford’s Joao Pedro.

It’s no secret that the Magpies are admirers of the Brazilian, and they have already seen an offer turned down by the Hornets for the talented forward.

However, that hasn’t put them off going back in for the player, as reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed this evening that they returned with a fresh bid for Pedro, which could see the Championship side fetch £25m – as he also added the 20-year-old is keen to move.

“Newcastle have submitted new bid today for João Pedro. £22m fee plus £3m add-ons, while Watford are asking for £30m total fee. Talks on. João, keen on the move – he wants Premier League football again.”

Losing the former Fluminense man would be a major blow for Rob Edwards as he has played Pedro in every game so far, and he has scored one goal, which came on the opening day victory against Sheffield United.

The Hornets have lost Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest in the window, whilst there are doubts about the future of Ismaila Sarr.

The verdict

This isn’t a significant increase on the first offer, so you would think that Watford will turn it down as it’s not the best deal from their perspective.

Given his age and potential, you can understand why some Watford fans feel they should be holding out for at least £30m, particularly as they aren’t in a position where they need to cash in.

So, this is one that could play out until closer to the deadline as Watford try to keep hold of their key man.

