Newcastle respond as Rangers make first move for star as Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Stoke circle

Newcastle United have set their asking price for a loan deal for winger Jacob Murphy, as several sides up and down the United Kingdon weigh up a move for him, as per Football Insider.

Murphy spent time out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season and did a decent job for them in the Championship, with the Owls reportedly keen on his services again this summer.

As well as them, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are eyeing up a switch for the attacker but it is currently Scottish giants Rangers that are trying to make something happen.

They have already made an approach for Murphy and Newcastle have laid out the terms they’d require before approving a loan move to Ibrox, or any other side for that matter.

The Magpies want whoever that signs him to pay a loan fee of £1million-plus as well as covering his wages of £40k-a-week.

The Verdict

Loan fees are par for the course these days in the transfer window and it’s no shock to see Newcastle demanding one for Murphy.

The wage demand, meanwhile, could be what filters out the interested parties. It’s a fairly big outlay for clubs outside of the Premier League and whoever is willing and capable to shell out could well get him.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Rangers matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 What was the score when Rangers beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on the opening day of the 2019/20 season? 1-0 2-0 2-1 3-1