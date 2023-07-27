Highlights Karl Darlow is set to join Leeds United in a permanent deal for a reported fee of £400,000.

Darlow will leave Newcastle's pre-season tour in the United States to undergo a medical with Leeds.

Further details are yet to be announced.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is due to travel to Leeds United for a medical today ahead of a permanent deal for reported fee in the region of £400,000.

Eddie Howe confirmed after Newcastle's Premier League Summer Series game against Chelsea in Atlanta on Wednesday evening that the 32-year-old would leave the Magpies' pre-season tour of the United States in order to complete his move to Leeds, which Sky Sports' Keith Downie has reported will be worth around £400,000.

Leeds United 2023 summer transfers

While there have been plenty of outgoings - with Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Tyler Roberts, Joel Robles, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen all leaving Elland Road this summer - It's been a slow start to the transfer window for the Whites in terms of incomings as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Ethan Ampadu became the first signing of Daniel Farke's tenure earlier this month, signing from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £7 million, and now it seems Darlow is set to follow.

The experienced shot-stopper has looked likely to leave Newcastle throughout the summer after falling down the pecking order at St James' Park and spending the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

Darlow has been linked with a host of Championship clubs - Blackburn Rovers, Hull, Middlesbrough and Leeds - but last week reports suggested he was on his way to join Premier League side Bournemouth.

But Leeds are said to have remained in talks over a deal for the keeper over the past week and it seems they have now got their man.

Speaking to Downie after Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series late on Wednesday evening, Howe confirmed that Darlow will leave the Mags' pre-season tour of the United States to head to Leeds for his medical today.

It is understood the fee is around £400,000, which looks like a steal given earlier this month it was reported that he was available for £5 milllion.

It remains to be seen whether there are any add-on fees involved.

How long is left on Karl Darlow's Newcastle United contract?

The fee is even more impressive from a Leeds perspective given that there are still two years left on Darlow's contract at Newcastle.

As per Capology, he is on £30,000 a week at St James' Park, which does hint at why the Premier League side were happy to let him go fairly cheaply.

Darlow's exit will bring to an end a nine-year stint with the Toon - having made 100 appearances since he joined from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

Howe was full of praise for the keeper when discussing his potential exit earlier this week.

He told The Northern Echo: "Karl will certainly go with our best wishes. He has been an incredible servant to the football club. We value him, but we can’t carry a team of five goalkeepers.”

Illian Meslier latest

Darlow's impending arrival opens the door for Illian Meslier, who has been Leeds' first choice in recent seasons, to depart.

The young Frenchman's form dipped last season and he was a contributing factor in their relegation from the Premier League but at 23, he remains a bright keeping talent.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT recently that Meslier is expected to leave Elland Road before the end of the transfer window while GOAL have reported he is valued as high as £30 million.