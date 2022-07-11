Newcastle player namedrops Wigan amid summer Latics interest

Newcastle United centre-back Kell Watts has talked up his experiences on loan at Wigan Athletic last season but claimed he is determined to prove himself to Magpies boss Eddie Howe this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Latics on loan for the 2021/22 campaign and helped Leam Richardson’s side secure promotion back to the Championship via the League One title.

Watts has now returned to Newcastle but, according to Chronicle Live, Wigan are interested in re-signing him.

It is understood he is going to get a chance to prove himself in pre-season before a decision is made about another loan deal while he played 90 minutes in the recent 5-1 victory against Gateshead.

Speaking to NUFC TV after the game, Watts revealed he was keen to prove himself at St James’ Park but talked up his time at Wigan.

He said: “Obviously, I got told before the game I’d be playing 90 minutes and I was happy to get more minutes on the pitch and to show the lads how much I’ve improved from my loan spell last year, to show the manager and staff who I’ve just started working with just what I’ve got.”

The defender added: “I enjoyed my time at Wigan winning the league. It’s the best thing you can do in football, winning leagues and winning trophies, that’s what I want to do. Coming back here it’s been the same as every year. Working as hard as I can and taking each day as it comes.

“I know it’s a bit cliché but it’s all I can do. Put my best foot forward, not overthink things, not over impress just play my game. I’ve developed as a player from my first loan when I was 18 to now. Playing a lot of games and getting that winning mentality with Wigan, it was a great group of lads and staff as well.

“Being back here and just enjoying it. Enjoying the place and working with the new staff, learning every day so I can’t complain.

“Thinking back to my first loan spell from this last one – over 100 appearances – I’m much more confident centre-half. Going away to Wigan and getting that medal and promotion, you can’t take that away from me and I just want to kick on now and see where that takes me.”

It’s been a quiet window for the Latics so far with young goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott, who joined from Torquay United, the only player to arrive.

With the North West club preparing for life back in the Championship, you’d imagine we will see them make more use of the transfer and loan markets soon.

The Verdict

It’s a positive from a Wigan perspective to hear Watts talking so positively about his time at the DW Stadium.

The 22-year-old is understood to be on the Latics’ radar again but it appears as though they’re going to have to be patient and wait for Howe to run the rule over him first.

Watts’ comments highlight that his preference would be to fight his way into contention at Newcastle, which is no surprise given they’re his boyhood club and a top flight outfit, but also hint he may be open to returning to Wigan.

That would be a boost for Richardson, who will know he needs to strengthen his squad in the coming weeks.