Newcastle player aims dig at Sunderland on back of big-money takeover

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has aimed a dig at Sunderland fans on the back of the news of the big-money takeover of the Premier League club.

After a saga that has stretched on for multiple years, Newcastle confirmed yesterday that an investment group led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia – had completed the 100% buyout of the club from Mark Ashley.

Question marks have been raised about the new owners due to the accusations of human rights abuses levelled at the Saudi state but the Premier League has approved the takeover, causing celebrations among many on Tyneside.

Dummett was quick to take fire at the Magpies’ local rivals via Twitter yesterday, posting an image from their League One play-off semi-final defeat to Lincoln City at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

There is no love lost between the two North East clubs and their fierce rivalry rages on despite the two sides having not met since Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League in 2016.

The Black Cats have dominated Tyne-Wear derbies over the past decade, however, with Newcastle’s last win coming in 2011.

The Verdict

This post from Dummett is likely to wind up Sunderland fans and bring joy to Newcastle supporters in equal measure.

The 30-year-old was born in Newcastle and is a product of the club’s academy, so he knows what the rivalry is all about and it is no surprise to see him aiming digs at the Black Cats.

Sunderland saw their club taken over earlier this year but that has been overshadowed by the news coming from across the North East, with their rivals now having the richest owners in English football.

Even so, with the debate likely to rage on for some time about the morality of Newcastle’s new owners you feel many fans of the League One club will be happy where they are.