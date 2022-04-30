Newcastle plan £16.7m bid to beat Everton & West Ham to 29-goal EFL player

Newcastle United are planning to launch a €20 million (£16.7m) bid for Bournemouth striker Dom Solanke with Everton and West Ham United also keen, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Solanke has enjoyed the most productive season of his career to date – scoring 29 times and adding six assists as he’s helped the Cherries move close to automatic promotion.

Scott Parker’s side can move one step closer to a top-two finish with a win against Blackburn Rovers today but it seems their star forward could be playing Premier League football next term, with or without them.

Konur has reported that Newcastle have plans to make a £16.7m bid for Solanke as they look to beat out competition from both Everton and West Ham.

The Magpies are led by former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, who brought the striker to the South Coast club in 2019 and it seems is now keen for a reunion.

Solanke’s current deal at the Vitality Stadium runs until 2024 meaning the Championship outfit are in a strong negotiating position.

The Verdict

It’s no huge surprise that there are Premier League clubs sniffing around the Bournemouth marksman ahead of the summer.

He’s been phenomenal this term – even if his contributions have been overshadowed by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

A reunion at Newcastle could make sense while it looks as though Everton and West Ham will both be searching for more forward firepower this summer.

Were Bournemouth to secure promotion, it would be a surprise to see them let Solanke leave for less than £20 million.

He’s been so important for them next term and it would be a real risk to start a season in the top flight without him so they’ll want to be properly compensated.

1 of 20 Jimmy Glass? Brentford Crystal Palace Fulham Millwall