Newcastle on course for cash boost thanks to EFL murmurings

Newcastle United have a 30% sell-on clause with Ivan Toney meaning if he moves this summer transfer window they should get an extra bit of cash, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are looking to add to their squad this summer and climb up the league table with it appearing as though Mike Ashley is still going to be running the club for now.

That might mean their expenditure this summer is less than what it might have been had the takeover gone through, then, and it remains to be seen who they manage to sign.

A return for Toney isn’t on the cards at all, but it does appear as though their former striker is potentially going to raise them a bit of cash:

Some good news for NUFC… I’m told they have a 30% sell-on clause for Ivan Toney, so they should pocket around £3m if he joins Brentford for £10m, as reported. Straight into the striker fund, you’d assume. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 27, 2020

The Verdict

A domino effect could be about to take place in the EFL with Toney set to leave for Brentford and that could mean the Bees lose one of their main strikers – Ollie Watkins you would think.

For Newcastle, it’s not massive amounts of money but it is still a nice clause to have in place for a player they let go.