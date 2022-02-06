Newcastle monitoring Championship defender ahead of potential summer transfer move

Newcastle United will continue to watch Lloyd Kelly as they consider moving for the centre-back in the summer.

The Bournemouth defender has had a fine individual season for the Cherries after injuries disrupted his start on the south coast.

Eddie Howe was the man who brought Kelly to the Vitality Stadium and it had been claimed that he was keen to be reunited with the 23-year-old during the January transfer window at Newcastle.

However, Bournemouth were understandably reluctant to do a deal last month as they pushed for promotion, so Kelly remained with the Championship high-flyers.

But, that doesn’t mean a deal won’t happen in the future, as The Sunday Mirror print edition (6/2; page 65) claimed that the player is still someone the Magpies could look to sign in the summer, when another big spending spree is expected.

Of course, a lot could change in the coming months as Scott Parker’s men are hoping to seal a return to the Premier League, whilst Newcastle are battling to stay in the top-flight themselves.

The verdict

This is not a major surprise because if Newcastle did sign Kelly last month they would’ve done with an eye on the future.

So, they would’ve retained an interest in the player and he is clearly someone that Howe rates, as he has signed him in the past and wanted to again last month.

The big issue surrounding this deal is obviously whether Newcastle stay up and whether Bournemouth win promotion. Therefore, this will be one to watch in the summer when we know what division each side will be playing in next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.