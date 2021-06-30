Newcastle make transfer move as they try to beat Sunderland to key target

Newcastle United have had a bid rejected for Dion Sanderson as they look to beat Sunderland to the signing of the defender.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who has a year left on his contract with Wolves, joined the Black Cats on loan for the previous campaign and he enjoyed a fine season, starring as the side reached the play-offs.

His absence for the run-in was felt, as Sunderland missed out on a top two finish and then lost to Lincoln City over two legs.

Given his importance to the team, Lee Johnson was determined to bring the youngster to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis, and the Wearside outfit have seen a £1m offer turned down by Wanderers.

However, Sunderland won’t have a clear run for the player, as the Mirror have revealed that Newcastle have firmed up their interest in Sanderson, with Wolves snubbing a £1.5m offer from their fellow Premier League side.

Despite his contract situation, the update claims that the Molineux side are in no rush to cash in on their academy graduate.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Sunderland?

1 of 20 Sulley Muntari Yes No

The verdict

Firstly, it’s no surprise to see there is a lot of interest in Sanderson because he is clearly very talented and his performances at Sunderland have attracted attention.

Newcastle’s interest, which is clearly serious, is a major problem for the Black Cats as you would imagine they can offer a bigger financial package to the player and Wolves.

But, the one major advantage that Sunderland have is that they will be able to guarantee the defender first-team football, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.