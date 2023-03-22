This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Newcastle United are continuing to monitor Watford attacker Joao Pedro.

That is according to The Athletic, who claim that the Hornets' number 10 remains on a list of potential transfer targets for the Magpies ahead of the summer.

This update comes after the Premier League side missed out on signing the Brazilian last summer.

Reports last August suggested that the North-East side had made an offer totalling £35 million for the 21-year-old, and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano even claimed at one stage that it was a done deal, giving the move his famous 'here we go' stamp of approval.

In the end, Joao Pedro remained at Vicarage Road, though, and signed a new deal until 2028.

With Watford's return to the Premier League looking increasingly unlikely, though, and Newcastle still interested, we asked three of our FLW writers if the Hornets can keep hold of him this summer, and if not, what sort of fee the Hertfordshire side should demand for his signature?

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If Watford do not make the play-offs and get promoted, I have to say, I find it incredibly difficult to see Joao Pedro remaining at Vicarage Road.

As a Watford supporter it pains me to say that, but in Newcastle last summer he had a serious Premier League club come in for him and recent comments by Hornets sporting director Cristiano Giaretta suggests he has further admirers in the top flight.

Furthermore, AC Milan have also been linked in recent weeks.

Realistically, if clubs of that ilk come knocking, the Brazilian is going to want to go and play there over another season of Championship football.

I think Watford will want a serious transfer fee for him, though.

If Newcastle were willing to pay £30 plus million last year, the Hornets will want that and a bit more after another impressive season and having tied him down on a long-term contract.

George Dagless

I don't see any way that Watford are going to be able to keep him if they do not win promotion to be honest.

He's registered some good numbers in the Championship this season and is still a young player so it's quite clear he is primed for another Premier League opportunity before too long.

Newcastle are going to be an attractive club for a lot of players this summer given the way they are looking and I think Pedro, even if Watford did go up, would naturally be tempted by a move to St James' Park.

In terms of price, I think obviously Watford are not going to want to lose him on the cheap and they have got him on a good contract in terms of length so that was some good future planning.

That said, I think you're looking probably at north of £20m without too much sweat.

Sam Rourke

I think it's inevitable that Joao Pedro will depart Watford this summer.

In truth, I'm surprised he's still a Hornets player given the displays he's shown in recent seasons and the extent of the interest in the player.

He's shown so much ability already at the age of just 21 and he's only going to get better, for me, he can operate quite comfortably in the Premier League.

It would be no surprise to see Newcastle renew their efforts to sign him in the summer transfer window and Watford may well find it hard to turn down a sizeable offer if it does come, especially if Chris Wilder's side remain in the Championship past this term.