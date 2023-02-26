Newcastle join Tottenham and West Ham in £25 million Championship player pursuit

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to show an interest in £25 million rated Bristol City star Alex Scott, as per a report from The Sun.

A recent report from TEAMtalk revealed that Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace were keeping tabs on the teenager ahead of the summer transfer window.

A few other Premier League outfits were interested in an early January move for Scott as it remains to be seen if those clubs are still considering him as an option.

The influential midfielder has started all but one of Bristol City’s Championship fixtures this season, proving to be a source of consistent quality and dependability.

Able to operate anywhere across the right midfield, as well as in a right-wing-back role, Scott also provides excellent versatility.

The verdict

It would be no surprise to see a Premier League move come to fruition when the summer comes about, however, the Robins will be in full control of the situation.

Possessing a contract that will not expire until 2025 and seeing almost half of the Premier League with an interest in Scott, Bristol City can continue holding a high valuation of the talented youngster.

Newcastle presents itself as an exciting destination with the club’s recent takeover allowing them to become more ambitious when it comes to the transfer market and general expectations on the pitch.

Eddie Howe has got excellent results out of several young players this season at St James Park, however, the competition for the 19-year-old is extremely high.