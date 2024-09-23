Burnley winger Luca Koleosho is reportedly attracting transfer attention from numerous Premier League clubs despite signing a new long-term contract earlier this month.

The USA-born left-winger joined Burnley on a four-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £2.6m, plus £860,000 in add-ons, last summer, but only featured 15 times in the Premier League last season, registering one goal and one assist as a knee injury saw his debut campaign cut short in December.

Luca Koleosho 2023/24 statistics Appearances 15 Starts 13 Goals & Assists 2 Progressive carries per 90 4.9 Successful take-ons per 90 3.05 Goal-creating actions per 90 0.55 Stats as per FBref

He was the subject of transfer interest from Wolves at the end of the summer, but remained at Turf Moor and signed a new five-year deal to tie him down to the Clarets until 2029, and has started the new Championship campaign in fine form so far.

Luca Koleosho is wanted by top-flight sides

According to HITC, Newcastle United have joined the Wolves in the chase for the 20-year-old and have watched him in a number of games already this term.

Gary O'Neil's side reportedly failed with a £20m bid for the Italy under-21 international late on in the transfer window last month, with the Clarets wanting a £40m fee, which was considered too expensive for Wolves, according to Fabrizio Romano.

HITC have also revealed that Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have watched him in recent weeks, so the race is seemingly on among Premier League clubs to secure his services in the January window.

It is unclear just how much Burnley would ask for Koleosho when the chance arises for clubs to prise him from Turf Moor, but a lot could depend on how his form holds up over the next few months, while it seems unlikely that the Clarets would drop any lower than the reported £40m, given the long-term contract he has recently signed.

Koleosho will be key to Burnley's promotion challenge

After a mass turnover of players from Turf Moor following relegation this summer, it was pretty clear that Burnley's chiefs and new boss Scott Parker were set on keeping the talismanic Koleosho around for the season as they aim for an immediate return to the top-flight, and that decision has been justified by his impressive performances so far.

The club brought in both Mike Tresor and Jaidon Anthony to provide competition at left-wing in the summer, but the Italy under-21 international has been a mainstay at the start of Parker's tenure, and even netted his second Clarets goal in their 5-0 drubbing of Cardiff City in the second league outing of the campaign.

He has started five of the first six Championship games so far this term, and been a key part of Burnley's decent start to life back in the second-tier as they currently sit third in the table, with his second strike of the season coming as he netted the winner against Leeds in an early crunch clash at Elland Road two weeks ago.

He is set to continue to play a starring role in Parker's side, and the club's previous transfer valuation and speed at offering him fresh terms has proved that they do not want to lose him anytime soon.