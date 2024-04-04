Highlights Seny Dieng is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the summer.

The 29-year-old is contracted to Middlesbrough until the summer of 2027.

Boro will reportedly demand double what they paid for Dieng last summer.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng is on the radar of a number of clubs heading into the summer.

That is according to The Telegraph, who report that the shot-stopper has interest from the Premier League, Championship, and abroad.

Clubs keen on Seny Dieng

The above report comes despite the 29-year-old having only signed on the dotted line at the Riverside Stadium last summer following his departure from Queens Park Rangers.

Clearly, Dieng has impressed during his time at the Riverside, though, with Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Sevilla all said to be eyeing the Senegalese international.

Of course, all of those clubs have very different motivations for wanting to sign Dieng.

Newcastle, for example, are said to be in the market for a number two goalkeeper, with Loris Karius set to depart St James' Park this summer.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph report also reveals that Crystal Palace are expecting to lose one of Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson, hence their interest in Dieng.

Ipswich's interest comes as their first choice keeper Vaclav Hladky sees his current deal at Portman Road in the summer.

It's unclear at this stage whether or not Sevilla view Dieng as a potential first or second choice.

Seny Dieng's Middlesbrough statistics

The report claims that Dieng has caught the eye with his performances this season, with the 29-year-old a regular between the sticks at the Riverside.

So far this campaign, for example, Dieng has made 29 appearances in the Championship, keeping nine clean sheets during those matches.

Seny Dieng's 2023/24 Championship statistics, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 29 Clean sheets 9 Saves (per 90) 2.35 Save percentage 64.2% Goals conceded 38 Goals prevented -4.53 Errors leading to goal 0 Pass accuracy 77.6% Long ball accuracy 37% FOTMOB rating 6.71 Stats correct as of 04/04/2024

That clean sheet number ranks 10th in the division at present, although it could be more if Dieng had played more games.

Between December and February, Dieng did not feature, missing out through injury, and then on four matches following his return to the bench.

Dieng has now re-claimed his spot back in net now, however, having been reinstated in early March.

Seny Dieng's Middlesbrough contract

With Dieng having only signed for Middlesbrough last summer he has plenty of time remaining on his current contract with the club.

Having paid £2 million for his signature, it was only natural that Boro wanted to tie him down long-term, and so they did.

The 29-year-old's current deal now runs until the summer of 2027 at present, meaning any interested clubs will have to come up with a tempting fee.

The Telegraph claim that Boro will want at least double what they paid for Dieng last summer.

It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on developments with regards to Dieng heading into the summer.